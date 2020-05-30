NHL News: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens

State allows Bruins to resume in small groups

Boston Bruins: President Cam Neely statement:

“We are excited about Governor Baker’s announcement today and appreciative of all the work that has been done to allow us to resume practice, our staff has prepared in accordance with the NHL’s phase two protocols and we will be ready to facilitate small group work once the NHL gives teams approvals.”

Canucks and Brackett to part ways at the end of June

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks and Amateur Scouting Director Judd Brackett will mutually part ways after June 30th when his contract expires. The Canucks won’t make any other changes to their scouting staff.

“We are grateful for Judd’s contributions and leadership at an important time for our team,” Benning said in a statement. “Judd earned the respect of his peers and fans alike; we’re proud of what he and our amateur scouting staff have accomplished. Although difficult, we believe this is the right decision for the future of our team. We are confident we have a strong scouting staff and are well positioned for the upcoming NHL Draft.”

Brackett had been with the Canucks for the past 12 seasons and was their amateur scouting director since 2015. The Canucks did offer Brackett a two-year extension, but he rejected it.

Brackett tweeted his thanks to the organization, fans and city and added:

“Unfortunately an agreement on the level of input going forward with regard to staff personnel and process could not be reached.”

It has been reported earlier this month that there has been some tension between two sides.

Thomas Drance: Canucks GM Jim Benning admits that autonomy with Brackett was the big divide: “I believe in a chain of command… I don’t know too many places where a team is going to give a head scout total autonomy to make all the picks without collaborating with people higher up…”

Bergevin on the playoffs and draft lottery

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on being back in the playoffs and the draft lottery.