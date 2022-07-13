NHL News: Malkin Re-signs, Bowman Leaves Blackhawks, Keith Retires, and Player Signings

Evgeni Malkin re-signs with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have re-signed Evgeni Malkin to a four-year, $24.4 million contract – a $6.1 million cap hit.

Penguins GM Ron Hextall:

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history. His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”

Puck Pedia: After re-signing Malkin at $6.1 million and Rickard Rakell at $5 million per, the Penguins now have $4.2 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players under contract.

RFA: Kapanen

UFA: Rodrigues, Heinen, Boyle, Beaulieu

Scotty Bowman leaving the Blackhawks

Scott Bowman: “I am no longer working for the Chicago Blackhawks as of July 1 as I decided it was time to move on. Still love the game and would like to stay involved.”

Gord Miller: “First hired by the Canadiens in 1956, Scotty Bowman @coachwsb has worked for NHL teams for 62 years (+3 in broadcasting):

Montreal Canadiens – 18

Detroit Red Wings – 15

Chicago Blackhawks – 14

Buffalo Sabres – 8

St Louis Blues – 4

Pittsburgh Penguins – 3

The teams Bowman has worked for have won 20 Stanley Cups during his time with them.”

Duncan Keith retires

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith retires after 17 seasons and 1,256 games. He was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks 54th overall in the 2002 draft.

He won three Stanley Cups, two Norris trophies and one Conn Smythe.

Mark Lazerus: Keith: “I always took a lot of pride in my training and being ready. I just felt the last few years there was a change in how I felt. I still love the game. Always will.

Duncan Keith has retired from the NHL. He played his best hockey in the playoffs and won three rings because of it. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/nWQpIUhFl5 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 12, 2022

The Kraken re-sign Alex True

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed RFA Alex True to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the minors.

The Kings re-sign Alex Edler

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings re-signed 36-year old defenseman Alex Edler to a one-year deal with a $750,000 salary cap hit and a $1.5 million.

He’ll have a base salary of $750,000.

He’ll have $250,000 bonus for each of 10 games played, 15 games, and 20 games.

Dennis Bernstein: “No surprise here – Edler and family liked LA last season. See more limited role for him next season.”

The Penguins re-sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins re-sign defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a two-year contract with an AAV of $825,000.

The Sabres re-sign Vinnie Hinostroza

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres re-signed forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract worth $1.7 million.

The Blues re-sign Hugh McGing

Cap Friendly: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the minors.