NHL News: Brandon Sutter, Boone Jenner and Erik Brannstrom

Brandon Sutter hoping to return this season

Matthew Sekeres: Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter hasn’t retired from the NHL and is hoping to be able to continue his playing career later this season. He’s been dealing with long COVID and is trying to get back to feeling normal. He is making progress on that front.

Sekeres and Price: Sutter: “I still have such a hard time just doing the most basic things. But mentally i’m a lot better than I was.”

Boone Jenner ready to start the season

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: March 11th was Booner Jenner’s last game of the season as he made the decision his back couldn’t take it. News had been quiet on his situation but Jenner said last week that he’s feeling good now and ready to start the season.

“I came back (this summer) and started training, tried to get to 100 percent. After the way the year ended, the thought was just to get healthy and then take it from there. I’ve been doing that all summer, skating and working out. I’m happy where I am right now.”

Last year was the third time in his career that he has missed significant time with a back-related injury. Jenner said that all three were different and not related.

The Senators re-sign Erik Brannstrom

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have re-signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract with a $900,000 cap hit.

Shawn Simpson: “The Sens now have 6 D men on one way deals, then Sanderson, JBD, and Thomson on ELC and not needing waivers. They should all push for spots, and keep Zaitsev as the 7th. But let’s see how things look in camp.”