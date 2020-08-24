NHL News: Bruins, Avalanche, Lightning, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a three-year contract extension with a cap hit of $750,000.

The 23-year old will be on a two-contract for the first two seasons and a one-way deal in the third.

Elliotte Friedman: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that goaltender Philipp Grubauer isn’t available for Game 2 and that they don’t know when he may be ready.

Defenseman Erik Johnson is likely out for Game 2. Forward Matt Calvert is day-to-day.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh left midway through the third period of last night’s game. Coach Jon Cooper didn’t update after the game.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli and defenseman Tyler Myers remained out last night but they are both getting closer to returning.

Jesse Granger: Marc-Andre Fleury on the tweet/image posted by his agent Allen Walsh: “Regarding that picture that came up, I just wanted to say that Allan has been my agent for a long time. I’ve known him since I was 15. I really appreciate his passion for the game. I think it was a way to defend me for not playing much, but I’m here to win with my team.”

Nic Cotsonika: When asked if he knew Walsh was going to post the picture, Fleury declined to answer.

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals have relieved Todd Reirden of his head coaching duties.

Samantha Pell: Capitals GM Brian MacLellan:

“We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary,” said MacLellan. “We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization. Todd has been a part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Pierre LeBrun: Reirden had two years left on his deal.

Pierre LeBrun: There are plenty of potential coaching candidates available: Gerard Gallant, Peter Laviolette, Bruce Boudreau, Mike Babcock, Mike Yeo, John Stevens and Kirk Muller.