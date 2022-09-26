NHL News: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Flyers, Red Wings and Penguins

The Bruins sign Anton Stralman to a PTO

Pierre LeBrun: Defenseman Anton Stralman signed a PTO with the Boston Bruins.

Blackhawks Jake McCabe is four to six weeks away from returning

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe had surgery on his spine six weeks ago. He’ll be ready to return in four to six weeks. He is back skating now.

Ben Pope: McCabe: “I’ve been dealing with it honestly for 4 or 5 years, on and off. It’s a real pain in the rear and feel really good now. It was a long summer, so I was trying the conservative approach for a while, and that wasn’t doing the trick.”

No timetable on when Gabriel Landeskog will start skating

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start of the season with a lower-body injury with no timetable on when he’ll start skating according to coach Jared Bednar.

“‘Landy’ is dealing with an injury from last season, lower body, and he’s not ready to go. We don’t have a timetable yet for putting him on the ice. He won’t skate anytime soon.”

Bednar said that Valeri Nichushkin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He’s started skating and Bednar added: “and we’ll just kind of see how the next week or so goes before we make decisions on .”

Injury notes from around the league

NHLcom: The Philadelphia Flyers have listed goaltender Carter Hart (lower-body) and forward Cam Atkinson (upper-body) as day-to-day.

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. It is likely a short-term thing. Forward Oskar Sundqvist is also out with an undisclosed injury. It doesn’t appear to be serious and he’ll likely be out just a little longer than Bertuzzi.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter left yesterday’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.