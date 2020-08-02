NHL News: Bruins, Blackhawks, Rangers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Capitals, and Jets

As powerful 4 minute opening you’ll ever see to any hockey broadcast pic.twitter.com/Ci0e3QDLPi — Bik Nizzar (@Bik650) August 1, 2020

Adam Kimelman: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask was “unfit to participate” in their practice yesterday: “He wasn’t feeling well so unfit to participate today. With an afternoon game tomorrow … I’ll have to talk to Tuukka later and see where he’s at. If not Jaro (Halak) will be ready to go.”

Amalie Benjamin: Bruins forward Brad Marchand practiced yesterday and is expected to play today.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that found out Friday night that Igor Shesterkin would be out for Saturday’s game.

Vincent Mercogliano : Rangers coach Quinn said he wasn’t sure if Igor Shesterkin would be able to play in game 2.

: Rangers coach Quinn said he wasn’t sure if Igor Shesterkin would be able to play in game 2. Frank Seravalli: The NBC broadcast showed Shesterkin in the building. If he has tested positive he would have already been in isolation.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was back practicing with the team yesterday. Forward Steven Stamkos had practiced with the team three times this week but was unable to practice yesterday, The Lightning’s first game is Monday.

Amalie Benjamin: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they are hopeful that Stamkos can play in Game 1.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson practiced yesterday with the team.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said that defenseman John Carlson practiced yesterday but he wasn’t sure if he’ll be in the lineup for their round-robin game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice on both Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine: “Both players will see specialists tomorrow.”

Murat Ates: Laine left the game after taking a slash from Mark Giordano.

Greg Wyshyynski: Flames Tkachuk when asked if he had any role in Scheifele’s injury: “No. Absolutely not. … I feel terrible. Such a great guy. It’s not good for the game when someone like that isn’t in the game. It was an accident and I feel terrible about it.”