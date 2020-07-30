NHL News: Bruins, Blackhawks, Rangers, Penguins, and Capitals

Bruins lock up Bjork

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have signed forward Anders Bjork to three-year contract worth $4.8 million. “Good price tag for a young guy that projects to be a middle-6 winger with upside over the next few seasons.”

Joe Haggerty : Bruins GM Don Sweeney on Bjork: “I think he’ll put up points and we’re certainly hopeful there will be more of an offensive upside . But either way we know we have a very good two-way player”

: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on Bjork: “I think he’ll put up points and we’re certainly hopeful there will be more of an offensive upside . But either way we know we have a very good two-way player” Puck Pedia : Bjork’s deal carries a $1.6 million salary cap hit. He’ll have salaries of $1.4 million, $1.6 million and $1.8 million.

: Bjork’s deal carries a $1.6 million salary cap hit. He’ll have salaries of $1.4 million, $1.6 million and $1.8 million. Conor Ryan: “If Bjork remains healthy, a AAV of $1.6 million is great value for a player like him. He needs to fine-tune his offensive game, but he’s already responsible in his own zone (1.82 xGA/60 – 2nd on the team) and great in transition (25.80 entries/60). Plenty of room to grow.”

Kase on his way, eventually

Amalie Benjamin: Bruins GM Sweeney didn’t go into detail on Ondrej Kase other than: “We do expect him to join us in short order.”

Blackhawks ban Headdresses

TSN: The Chicago Blackhawks have banned people from wearing Headdresses to their home games.

“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

Staal should be good for Saturday

Vince Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal was pulled for precautionary reasons. Coach David Quenneville said that Staal isn’t in jeopardy of missing their Saturday opener.

Penguins goaltending decisions

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: A few days ago it appeared that the Pittsburgh Penguins were ready to have Matt Murray as their starter heading into their play-in round. Something has changed and multiple sources have indicated that they could be leaning to Tristan Jarry now. Nothing is set in stone just yet.

Carlson leaves in the third

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson left with 10 minutes left in the third period. He fell into the boards after getting tangled up with Carolina Hurricanes Nino Niederreiter.