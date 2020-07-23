NHL News: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avalanche, Flyers, Blues, Maple Leafs, and the Golden Knights

Logan Mullen of NESN: Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase haven’t skated with the team since last Wednesday. Bruins President Cam Neely said that both Pastrnak and Kase may not skate with the team before they leave for Toronto on Sunday.

“It’s hard to say right now,” Neely said. “My best guess would be Toronto, but there’s hopes that (they will) before we leave, but my best guess would be Toronto.”

Michael Smith of NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton left practice early yesterday in some discomfort.

Defenseman Brett Pesce had shoulder surgery back in March and was expected to be out for six months. If the Hurricanes go deep into the playoffs, he could potentially become available if they play into September. The Hurricanes would need to include Pesce in their 31-player Phase 4 roster.

“We’re buying as much time as we can on that,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s on track for what was supposed to happen, I think, so that’s still a ways away. … There are a lot of factors you have to weigh out on this.”

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Cale Makar was to miss both practices yesterday and that he didn’t have an update on his status.

NHL: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Oskar Lindblom to a three-year contract extension worth $9 million.

Lindblom was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in December, but they are hopeful that he will be able to play during the playoffs.

“We’re hopeful that Oskar will be one of our 31 players we bring to the bubble in Toronto,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “We’ve been working toward that. We’ll see how the next few days go, but that’s our goal. Our organization wholeheartedly believes in Oskar. Our players believe in him. believes in him. And I believe in him.”

Lindblom had his last chemo treatment on July 2nd and is trying to work his way back.

“We’ll see (what’s next),” Lindblom said at the time. “I’m going to try to get back from the chemo and take it from there. Haven’t planned anything yet, just trying to get back in shape and we’ll see how far it goes.”

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Alex Steen was doing some rehab work. He is still day-to-day.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson and defenseman Timothy Lilijegren were skating before practice yesterday.

Johnsson has been out since February after having knee surgery. If the Maple Leafs go deeper into the playoffs, Johnsson could return if he gets clearance.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty has been dealing with a “minor issue” but is expected to practice before they leave of Edmonton.