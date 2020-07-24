NHL News: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Blues, Capitals and Jets

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned to practice after being ‘unfit to participate’ for the past few sessions. Forwards David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase remain out.

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton wasn’t at practice yesterday. He left Wednesday practice in some discomfort and is listed as “unfit to play.”

“He’s a talented player and very unique on the offensive side of things,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday in his Zoom media call. “He was certainly missed when he was out for a large portion of the year and he’s a huge part of the offense of our team, so obviously we’re hoping that this isn’t something that’s long term.”

Hamilton had surgery after he broke his left fibula back in January.

The Hurricanes don’t practice today but they will take to the ice on Saturday before leaving for Toronto on Sunday.

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Forward Jonathan Toews and defensemen Connor Murphy and Calvin de Haan all practiced yesterday.

Toews had been out since partway through Monday’s practice. Toews said it was mostly maintenance and nothing serious.

Murphy and de Haan had been out since last week. Murphy was ‘unfit’ and de Haan was out for because of a family emergency.

Goaltender Corey Crawford remains out with no update. GM Stan Bowman on Tuesday said they are still hopeful that he can travel with them to Edmonton.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews on the report that he voted no on the CBA and the Return to Play: “I wasn’t one of the guys who voted no. I voted yes.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno was back practicing yesterday.

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is out with back spasms but he is expected to be ready for their opener on August 2nd.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen and defenseman Vince Dunn are still not practicing.

JJ Regan: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden wouldn’t say if goaltender Ilya Samsonov will be traveling with the team to Toronto. They haven’t finalized their roster yet.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto said that he tested positive for COVID-19 back on June 24th. He didn’t suffer from any of the more serious symptoms.