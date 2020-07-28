NHL News: Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Lightning and Golden Knights

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak practiced with the Bruins yesterday.

Evan Marinofsky: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Ondrej Kase will meet up with the team later in Toronto. He didn’t travel with the team on Sunday.

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Dougie Hamilton is “still unfit, that’s the latest.”

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Hamilton missed the Hurricanes last two practices before leaving for Toronto. Brind’Amour doesn’t expect Hamilton to play.

“It would be great if I get there and I’m told otherwise, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Brind’Amour said.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom is in Sweden with his family but in the “near future” he will join the team in Toronto.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby fully participated in practice yesterday.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn skated with the second group yesterday. Coach Craig Berube on when Dunn could be game-ready: “That’ll be up in the air, I really couldn’t give you a timetable on that. . .I’m expecting him back Wednesday in the big (main) group but I’m not sure yet. We’ll have to see how that goes.”

TSN: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman didn’t travel with the team to Toronto because of a personal matter but he will meet the team there, along with strength coach Mark Lambert on Friday.

Dan Rosen: Lightning’s Steven Stamkos took part in a full practice yesterday. He said he is progressing and it’s a day-to-day thing.

Joe Smith: Stamkos added that he hopes to be able to get into a couple of the round-robin games.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty didn’t travel with the team to Edmonton. He suffered a minor injury during camp according to coach Pete DeBoer and he’s progressing slower than hoped. He’ll join the team in Edmonton when he is ready.