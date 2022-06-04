NHL News: Bruins, Point, Coyotes, $20 million Player Fund, Jack Adams, and Kassian

Three Bruins have surgery

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is expected to be recovering for five months after he had ‘a right shoulder open stabilization procedure.’

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is expected to be recovering for about six months after ‘left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure.’

Defenseman Mike Reilly is expected to be recovering for about three months after having surgery to repair a tendon in his right ankle and to remove bone fragments.

Brayden Point on the ice yesterday

Statement from the Coyotes after their meeting with Tempe City Council

Arizona Coyotes: “We are extremely pleased that the Tempe City Council has voted to proceed with negotiations on development of the Tempe Entertainment District. Having heard all the facts, they have recognized the incredible opportunity that this project presents – not only for the Coyotes but also for the City of Tempe. We look forward to taking the next steps to turn this exciting vision into a reality.”

Elliotte Friedman: This doesn’t guarantee that they will get a deal done but next round of talks are now open.

$20 million Player Fund

NHLPA: The 2021-22 NHL Play Fund breakdown – a total of $20 million will be distributed.

Achievement Total $ Per Team $ Presidents’ Trophy Winner $781,250 $781,250 (to 1 team) 1st Round Losers $3,125,000 $390,625 (to 8 teams) 2nd Round Losers $3,125,000 $781,250 (to 4 teams) 3rd Round Losers $3,750,000 $1,875,000 (to 2 teams) Stanley Cup Finalist $3,437,500 $3,437,500 (to 1 team) Stanley Cup Champions $5,781,250 $5,781,250 (to 1 team)

Darryl Sutter wins the Jack Adams Award

NHL Public Relations: Darryl Sutter became the second Calgary Flames head coach to win the Jack Adams award,

Here are the final Jack Adams Award voting results: pic.twitter.com/rIpexLzwrc — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 3, 2022

Zack Kassian Fined

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Game 2.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Kassian was sitting on the bench when he pulled Bowen Byram‘s helmet off. It’s Kassian’s second fine of the playoffs.