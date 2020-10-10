NHL News: Little, Virtanen, Steen, Kubalik, Murray, Holtby, and Brodie

Jets Little out for the season

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff announced yesterday that forward Bryan Little won’t play next season after it was recommended that he not by his medical team.

“After consulting with all the doctors and getting all the information and taking the time to digest everything, it’s recommended by the doctor that Bryan Little does not play this coming season,” Cheveldayoff said. “What that means to the future, that will be addressed at the appropriate times. That’s essentially where things are at with Bryan.”

Virtanen files for arbitration

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen filed for salary arbitration.

Steen could be LTIR’d

Luke Fox: St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen‘s health hasn’t progressed much this offseason. He has a year left on his deal and could be placed on the LTIR, which would help the Blues cap situation.

Kubalik was looking for long-term

Ben Pope: Dominik Kubalik said his side was trying to get a longer deal but settle for two years.

“Obviously we wanted to stay in Chicago, and stay there for longer. Both sides should be happy so that was my first goal. I’m happy, hopefully Chicago’s happy too.”

Salary breakdowns for Murray, Holtby and Brodie

Bruce Garrioch: Salary breakdown for Matt Murray‘s four-year, $25 million deal with the Ottawa Senators

2020-21: $4 million

2021-22: $6 million

2022-23: $7 million

2023-24: $8 million

Thomas Drance: Salary breakdown for Braden Holtby‘s two year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

2020-21: $2.9 million

2021-22: $5.7 million

Bob McKenzie: Holtby doesn’t have a no-movement clause and would be expansion draft eligible. He has a limited no-trade clause.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown for T.J. Brodie.

2020-21: $2.5 million

2021-22: $5.0 million

2022-23: $5.0 million

2023-24: $7.5 million

All base salary no signing bonus

Leafs will be over the cap

Luke Fox: Teams can be 10 percent over the salary cap during the offseason. They are just over the cap and need to re-sign restricted free agents Travis Dermott and Ilya Mikheyev.

James Mirtle: The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be about $3 million over the salary cap after. Trading Andreas Johnsson would just get them under the cap ceiling.