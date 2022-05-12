NHL News: Calder Trophy Finalists, Kassian, Nurse, Sabres and Oilers

Calder Trophy finalists

NHL Public Relations: The 2021-22 Calder Memorial Trophy finalists are Michael Bunting (Toronto Maple Leafs), Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) and Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks)

Cam Robinson: “Nathan MacKinnon: 2014 Calder Trophy winner – born Sept. 1, 1995

Michael Bunting: 2022 Calder Trophy finalist – born Sept. 17, 1995″

Kassian Fined

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

Nurse Suspended

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was suspended for one game for head butting Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault.

The Sabres sign Alexander Kisakov

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 2022 2nd round pick, forward Alexander Kisakov to a three-year entry-level contract. His deal will carry an $859,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57.5,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57.5,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Kris Baker: “A little surprising, but an encouraging development with BUF signing Alexander Kisakov to a three-year ELC. Smooth skater with boost. Gets up and down the ice quickly/in straight lines. Polished offensively. Quick hands. Finisher with a bit of attitude.”

The Oilers sign Carter Savoie

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2020 4th round pick, forward Carter Savoie to a three-year entry-level contract. The deal carries a $925,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

The contract kicks in immediately, burning a year and he is eligible to the Oilers for the playoffs.

2021-22: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

Puck Pedia: “As outlined last month, w/ signing after deadline, only way Savoie AHL eligible was to sign try-out deal & wait to sign ELC. As #LetsGoOilers in playoffs, Savoie can sign an ELC that starts in 21-22 & burns first season. Once eliminated from playoffs, can only sign for 22-23″

Bob Stauffer: “Carter Savoie has intuitive offensive instincts and skates better than some think. He can shoot the pill. His work rate on and off the ice will play a huge factor in how far he goes as a Pro. Has a similar game to a Mike Hoffman IMO”