NHL News: Calgary Flames, COVID Protocol, Canucks Re-Opening Delayed, and McCarron Suspended

Flames sign College free agent

TSN: The Calgary Flames have signed forward Walker Duehr to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Duehr finished his four years at Minnesota State.

COVID protocol

TSN: Players on the NHL protocol related absence list.

Boston Bruins – Jaroslav Halak

Colorado Avalanche – Bowen Byram

Florida Panthers – Brandon Montour

Los Angeles Kings – Matt Roy

Toronto Maple Leafs – William Nylander

Vancouver Canucks – Jay Beagle, Travis Boyd, Jalen Chatfield, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawryluk, Nils Hoglander, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc Michaelis, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, Nate Schmidt, Brandon Sutter, and Jake Virtanen.

Gaudette off Protocol, Beagle added

Jeff Patterson: Vancouver Canucks Adam Gaudette is no longer on the COVID protocol list.

Jay Beagle has been added the COVID protocol list.

Canucks re-opening delayed

NHL Media: Statement on the Vancouver Canucks.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of an additional Vancouver Canucks Player being in the NHL’s COVID Protocols, the team’s practice facilities will not re-open before tomorrow at the earliest. Although the Player has not been around the team during the relevant time period (since March 31), the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups determined that the prudent decision was to keep the facilities closed for an additional day. The decision is not currently expected to impact the Canucks’ return to game play on April 16.”

Predators McCarron suspended

NHL Player Safety: Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde.