NHL News: Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Bill Daly On The Draft Lottery

Gaudreau not skating away from the main group because he’s out of shape

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: The Calgary Flames have split their roster during training camp so far, with nine players not skating with the main group. Johnny Gaudreau is one of those players.

“I’ve heard a bit of a rumour out there that people think that some of this stuff may be due to shape, and it certainly isn’t,” Ward told media Wednesday, bringing that topic up himself. “I’ve been impressed and the coaches and management, we’ve all been really impressed at how the guys have come in and the shape of our group. It’s been excellent.”

All players are tested for COVID-19 and if they are experiencing symptoms they are not allowed to enter the facility. guessing that it could be for precautionary measures, maybe a secondary exposure.

Forwards Dillon Dube and Buddy Robinson have been unfit to play so far. Forwards Mikael Backlund and Derek Ryan could be dealing with nagging injuries already.

Maple Leafs not allowed to bring in refs/linesmen anymore

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs had brought in two refs and two linesmen on Tuesday for practice. All four had tested negative the day before. Rival teams issued complaints to the league, who informed that Leafs that they could no longer use them.

A source said that even though they tested negative they weren’t part of all the Phase 3 protocols and the NHL wasn’t “comfortable” with having them there.

“Apparently some people around the NHL are paying attention to our media reports here in Toronto,” said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, with a chuckle. “I think there were some people around the league that perhaps liked the idea that we had referees but didn’t like the idea that maybe they didn’t have the same available to them. “We had to make an adjustment and we’re perfectly fine doing that.”

