NHL News: Canadian Teams Can Host Next Round, Selke Finalists, Krejci Fined, and Injury Notes

Canadian Teams can host third-round games, possibly the Final

Joshua Clipperton: The NHL received permission from the Canadian government to have teams cross the border for the third-round and possibly the Stanley Cup Final. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

“The National Hockey League is very appreciative of the decision by the Canadian government and the Federal health officials to allow the Canadian team that advances to the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals and, potentially, the Final, to host games in their own rinks. As we did during our Return to Play last August and September in the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles and throughout the 2020-21 regular season, we have again worked closely with PHAC, and the provincial and municipal health authorities to develop a series of strict protocols that will protect the safety of all concerned.”

Krejci fined

NHL Player Safety: Boston Bruins forward David Krejci was fined $5,000 for slashing New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

Selke Trophy finalists

Frank Seravalli: The three Selke Trophy finalists are Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Patrice Bergeron (Bruins) and Mark Stone (Golden Knights).

Jameson Olive : “If Barkov wins (he should btw), he’ll become just the fifth player in NHL history to win both the Selke and Lady Byng Trophies, joining Pavel Datsyuk, Ron Francis, Anze Kopitar and Ryan O’Reilly.”

: “If Barkov wins (he should btw), he’ll become just the fifth player in NHL history to win both the Selke and Lady Byng Trophies, joining Pavel Datsyuk, Ron Francis, Anze Kopitar and Ryan O’Reilly.” Joe Haggerty: “Patrice Bergeron named a Selke Trophy finalist for the 10th consecutive season. His next win will be his fifth Selke Trophy, an NHL record. His competition is Aleksander Barkov and Mark Stone as the other two finalists.”

Flyers hire Laperriere to coach AHL team

David Pagnotta: Ian Laperriere has been named the head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Flyers AHL affiliate).

NHL Injury Notes

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Jeff Petry left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said they will have more info on Petry this morning. They don’t know if he’ll be ready for Game 4.

David Pagnotta: Canadiens coach Ducharme on forward Jake Evans: “Jake is a little bit better. But there’s no timeline there; it’s hard with that kind of injury to predict when he’s going to be back. But good to see he’s a little bit better.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb returned to the lineup.

Elliotte Freidman: McNabb came off the COVID protocol absence list. Goaltender Robin Lehner returned as Marc-Andre Fleury‘s backup.

Justin Emerson: Tomas Nosek and Mattias Janmark are the remaining injured Golden Knights.