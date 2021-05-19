NHL News: Canadiens, Canucks, Red Wings, and King Clancy Nominees

Canadiens to get fans if they get to Game 6

Renaud Lavoie: The Montreal Canadiens-Toronto Maple Leafs series gets to Game 6, the Canadiens will have a maximum of 2,500 fans in the stands.

Drouin won’t be back this season

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme doesn’t expect forward Jonathan Drouin to return to the lineup this season: “We just want him to take care of what he has to take care of, and we’re not making any plans involving him at this time.”

Canucks ownership talking to the Sedin’s

Darren Dreger: Vancouver Canucks ownership is talking with Henrik and Daniel Sedin about possible roles within the organization. Changes within the organization are expected.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Sedin’s agent JP Barry wouldn’t comment on whether or not they would be taking a position with the team. He added: “These guys are the most prepared hardest working people I’ve ever met. They would be assets in any role. Winners through and through.”

Farhan Lalji: “Important to consider that IF the Sedins are brought on in some capacity, even if they’re not involved in decision making roles for hockey ops, they are both big fans of Travis Green.”

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko on goaltending coach Ian Clark: “Clarkie is unbelievable. I owe just about everything to him. I don’t speak too much about him in the media, but the way he’s guided me and mentored me, it’s been amazing. I just really hope they can figure something out and have him return.”

Puck Pedia: If Canucks forward Nils Hoglander scores one goal tonight he will trigger another performance bonus, netting himself an extra $68,000.

Red Wings bringing back Blashill, Bylsma leaving

Kyle Kujawa: The Detroit Red Wings have extended head coach Jeff Blashill. Assistant coach Dan Bylsma won’t return to the team.

Josh Berenter: Blashill’s contract runs through at least next season.

“He is very passionate about his job. A great attention to detail, a great work ethic,” the Wings’ GM said Tuesday afternoon. “He is very well prepared. Every day is well thought out. Every practice, his game plans, he prepares.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominees