NHL News: Canadiens Don’t Match Kotkaniemi Offer Sheet, Hajek Re-sign and Surgery for Gerbe

The Canadiens don’t match Kotkaniemi offer sheet

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens announced they have not matched the offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin: “Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept that decision.”

The Canadiens receive the Hurricanes 2022 first- and third-round picks.

Eric Engels: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell.

“Jesperi Kotkaniemi is a player who has been on our radar since before his draft year. We believe he will flourish in Rod Brind’Amour’s system and culture, and he will be an important piece of what we are building in Carolina for years to come.”

Puck Pedia: The Hurricanes are now $1.5 million over the salary cap with a 23 man roster. They’ll need to make a trade or send a couple of players to the minors and go with 21 man roster.

Arpon Basu: “As difficult as the decision must have been for the Canadiens to walk away from a third overall pick just three years later, this was probably the most sensible move for them. Now we have to see how Marc Bergevin will replace Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the lineup.”

The Rangers re-sign Hajek

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have re-signed defenseman Libor Hajek to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $874,125 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Gerbe out four to six months

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe had hip surgery and will be out four to six months.

Last season Gerbe played in nine games for the Blue Jackets and 13 with their AHL team.