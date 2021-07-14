NHL News: Canadiens, Ducks, Sharks, Weal, and Laine on Tortorella

A three-year deal for Canadiens coach Ducharme

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens have given Dominique Ducharme a three-year contract at close to $1.7 million per season to be their full-time head coach.

Ducks re-sign three

Puck Pedia: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year, one-way contract.

Elliotte Teaford: The Ducks also signed defenseman Trevor Carrick and forward Vinni Lettieri to one-year, two-way contracts.

Puck Pedia: Trevor Carrick will get $750,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors and $325,000 guaranteed.

Sharks re-sign Korenar

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have signed pending RFA Josef Korenar to one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the AHL with $125,000 guaranteed.

Weal a two-year deal with Ak Bars

Cap Friendly: Jordan Weal signs a two-year contract with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. Weal had been with the Canadiens for the past two years.

Laine on playing under Tortorella

Saila: (thread) Quotes from a Patrik Laine interview in his hometown newspaper Aamulehti on playing under John Tortorella in Columbus last year.

** translating original article from here.

“I guess everyone should have the same rules … But of course, you always hope that you can make the best possible use of your own strengths. Tortorella gave no freedom to anyone”

“Forwards want to create offence. You have to “cheat” a little bit if you are going to be a top scorer. This is not possible if coaching thinks differently. But I do as they tell me to.”

“I understand tight mold on the other hand, but all the players are different. I don’t even want to be the same as everyone else. I am who I am – and I do things the way I do. Everyone should be allowed to be themselves. Of course, you must stay in the team’s game system.”

“I think it would be stupid not to use my potential. Although it’s another thing of what coaching staff thinks.”