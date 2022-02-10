NHL News: Canadiens, Marchand, Rask, Berube, Cholowski and Toropchenko

The Canadiens fire their head coach

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have relieved head coach Dominique Ducharme from his duties. GM Kent Hughes.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change.”

Elliotte Friedman: The Canadiens will have Martin St. Louis as their interim head coach through the end of the season. They will see how the rest of the season goes and evaluate in the offseason.

Pierre LeBrun: Ducharme’s salary is about $1.75 million and he has two years left on the deal. The Canadiens are also paying Claude Julien’s $5 million salary through June 30th.

Marchand suspended for six games

NHL Player Safety: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended for six games for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Chris Johnston: Marchand will forfeit $448,170.72 for his six-game suspension.

Joe Haggerty: Marchand has now forfeited $1 million over his career because of suspensions.

Rask retires

Ty Anderson: “Going from Tim Thomas to Tuukka Rask for what was a 15-year run of high-end stability at the most important position will forever be underappreciated.”

The Blues extend Berube

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have extended head coach Craig Berube for three years – through 2024-25.

The Kraken claim Cholowski

Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken have claimed defenseman Dennis Cholowski off waivers from the Washington Capitals.

The Blues extend Toropchenko

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed Alexei Toropchenko to a one-year, two-way contract extension.