NHL News: Canadiens, Senators, Avalanche, Flames, and Coyotes

Filip Mesar like to the AHL but David Reinbacher won’t be joining him.

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens 2022 first-round pick Filip Mesar won’t be heading back to the Junior, it’s the NHL or AHL.

“They told me that I should be well prepared for the big leagues, because the AHL awaits me,” explained Mesar to Sport.sk. “If I surprise in the camp, I could get a game in the NHL. It just depends on me how I show up. I think that I will play the season on the farm.”

For 2023 first-round pick David Reinbacher, it’s the NHL or back to Kloten EHC.

“If he manages to earn an NHL job, we will be very happy for him,” explained Kloten Sports Director Larry Mitchell. “And if he does not earn a job, we will be quite happy to see him play another season with Kloten.”

The Senators get no extra relief with Matt Murray to the LTIR

Ian Mendes: The Ottawa Senators are still stuck with the Matt Murray’s $1.562 million cap hit (retained salary in the trade with the Maple Leafs) for this season. The only scenario where they would have gotten a break would be if he was bought out or if he retired. Cap Friendly confirms.

The Senators sign Vladimir Tarasenko

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million deal. It’s all salary. He has a full no-trade clause.

The Senators have $784,000 in projected salary cap space with a 20 man roster – 11 forwards, 7 defense and 2 goalies. They are still able to add one player with the cap space they have.

Remaining RFA: Shane Pinto, Egor Sokolov, and Alex Formenton.

Andy Strickland: “Not many had Tarasenko signing a 1 yr deal with Ottawa when free agency began, but even prior to the agency switch this was pretty much his only or best option. Spoke on the phone to #GoSensGo players several weeks ago. His question to them..”How serious are you about winning?”

Tarasenko signing a one year contract in Ottawa tells you everything you need to know about this years free agent market.”

The Avalanche sign Ben Meyers

Bennett Durando: The Colorado Avalanche have signed RFA forward Ben Meyers to a one-year deal worth $775,000.

The Avs have about $2 million in cap space remaining.

Meyers could be their fourth-line center if they don’t add another center this offseason. He appeared 45 games total last season, including six playoff games.

Evan Rawal: With a 21 man roster and Gabriel Landeskog on the LTIR, they Avs have just over $2 million in cap space.

The Flames sign their 2023 first-round pick

Ryan Pike: The Calgary Flames signed their 2023 first-round pick, forward Samuel Honzek to a three-year entry-level contract with a $950,000 salary cap hit.

Ryan Pike: Contract breakdown.

For each year he’ll have an $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $85,000 in the minors and up to $500,000 in Schedule ‘A’ performance bonuses.

The Coyotes sign Logan Cooley

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have signed 2022 first-round pick Logan Cooley to a three-year entry-level contract.

Cap Friendly: Cooley’s three-year entry-level deal carries a $950,000 cap hit with an AAV of $4.45 million.

Each year he’ll have an $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $1 million in type ‘A’ performance bonuses and up to $2.5 million in type ‘B’ performance bonuses.

Jon Lane: Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong last week on Cooley: “I have a feeling in my in my heart that that he’s ready to play in the National Hockey League. That’s my personal opinion, but I do believe he’s ready.”

Craig Morgan: Cooley will wear No. 92.