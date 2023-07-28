NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings

Are Sabres Done Making Moves?

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: In the latest article Lysowski looks at the potential needs of the Buffalo Sabres going forward before the start of the next season.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars

Lysowski writes that the Sabres have $6.713 million in salary cap space even after the additions they made early in the season, however, that does not mean the Sabres are done making moves.

Goaltending appears to be set with Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen being the starting duo. But what about the defense.

As Lysowski writes, the Sabres have nine defensemen signed to NHL contracts. Expect one or two to be moved. The name to watch is Ilya Lyubushkin. Though some think it Henri Jokiharju.

However, Lyubushkin is in the final year of his deal that carries a $2.75 million cap hit. A contending could come calling at the deadline for his services. Right shot defensemen are always in demand.

Red Wings Being Patient to Extend Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider

Max Bultman of The Athletic: Bultman writes the Detroit Red Wings offseason work appears to be over after the acquisition of Alex DeBrincat. Bultman did a mailbag and was asked about two rising stars in the organization Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins

Both players are eligible for contract extensions. As Bultman writes it appears the Red Wings are in no rush to sign them to long term extensions.

It would be surprised if an extension is coming this summer for Raymond. Raymond has the potential for a breakout season with the Red Wings.

As for Seider, there is an opportunity for both parties get an extension done. It will be interesting to see if general manager Steve Yzerman does an eight year deal right away for Seider or goes the bridge route as he did in Tampa.

Raymond is more likely a bridge candidate than Seider who is expected to get in the $8 -$9 million range with the cap expected to go up next season.