NHL News: Canadiens To Sign Alexander Romanov … Wild Working To Sign Kirill Kaprizov

Canadiens to sign Alexander Romanov

Renaud Lavoie: Defenseman Alexander Romanov can’t officially sign his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens until noon today, and they’ll have a 48-hour window to get the contract done.

Renaud Lavoie: Romanov will join the Canadiens for Phase 3 and Phase 4. He is not eligible to play in any games but he can practice with the team.

He will burn the first year of his entry-level deal.

Montreal Canadiens: Romanov will be arriving in Montreal from Russia and he’ll need to go into quarantine before he is allowed to start skating with the team.

Training camp is scheduled to start today and run through July 25th. The team will leave for Toronto for Phase 4 on July 26th.

Wild hoping to sign Kirill Kaprizov

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com: The Minnesota Wild are working to sign forward Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year entry-level contract. He’s not eligible to play in any games and they are willing to burn a year of his deal.

“It’s just good that we are able to sign him,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Sunday. “We are working through that now. It would be unfortunate that we would have to burn a year, but we are willing to do that with a player like him just to get him in the mix. Hopefully we can agree to something shortly.”

The 23-year old Kaprizov was drafted 135th overall in the 5th round of the 2015 draft. He scored 33 goals with 62 points in 57 games this past season in the KHL.