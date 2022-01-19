NHL News: Canadiens, Waivers, Protocol Changes, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Canadiens hire Hughes as their next GM

Montreal Canadiens: Kent Hughes was named the Canadiens 18th GM in franchise history.

Eric Engels: “This was Kent Hughes’ job, if he wanted it, from the start. @FriedgeHNIC first advanced his name weeks back, and now Hughes is in the big chair.”

Pierre LeBrun: Sources on how the timeline went for the Hughes and the Canadiens.

“Interviewed with Habs last Monday.

Met with Geoff Molson on Saturday night in Boston.

Took the weekend to make fully sure he was ready to leave change careers.

Negotiated contract with Habs well into Monday night.”

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenseman William Lagesson on waivers. The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed Gemel Smith on waivers.

Puck Pedia: “Lagesson on waivers likely indicates Kris Russell is close to returning from LTIR for #LetsGoOilers.

W/ $988K available in LTIR pool, Kris Russell ($1.25M) activated requires $262K cap space, which is accomplished by waiving & sending down Lagesson”

William Lagesson, waived by EDM, is a decent depth defenceman who hasn’t played much in the NHL but has put up okay results when in the lineup. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/6VppuzUqTg — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 18, 2022

Changes to COVID protocol coming

NHL Public Relations: If positive COVID continue to decline, after February 3rd, the NHL and NHLPA will update protocol to include:

“i. There will be no testing of Fully Vaccinated Players and Staff during the All-Star break (including for participating Players and staff), unless needed for travel or development of symptoms.

ii. There will be a single test upon re-entry to Club facilities post-All-Star, after which there will no longer be asymptomatic testing, or testing of Fully Vaccinated close contacts.

iii. Thereafter, testing will continue only on a limited “for cause” basis in Fully Vaccinated Players and Staff who develop symptoms or require testing for cross-border travel.

iv. The post-COVID “testing holiday” will remain at 90 days, but symptom-based testing can still be done at the team physician’s discretion. Testing for cross-border travel post-COVID will be dictated by the relevant health authority, which is currently 90 days for entry to the U.S. and 180 days for entry to Canada.”

In COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Josh Manson has been put in COVID protocol.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Antoine Roussel has been placed in protocol.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Mike Reilly was placed in COVID protocol.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forwards Cole Caufield and Joel Armia have tested positive for COVID.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat was placed in COVID protocol.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was added to COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coming out of protocol are Jakob Chychrun, Scott Wedgewood, Cam Dineen, Anton Strålman and Kyle Capobianco.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is out of protocol.

New York Rangers: Forward Barclay Goodrow has been removed from COVID protocol.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is out of COVID protocol.