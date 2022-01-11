NHL News: Canes-Flyers Postponed, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Tonight’s Hurricanes-Flyers game postponed

NHL Public Relations: The NHL postponed tonight’s Carolina Hurricanes-Philadelphia Flyers game due to COVID-related issues for the Flyers.

In COVID protocol

Arizona Coyotes PR: Added to COVID protocol were defensemen Jakob Chychrun, Cam Dineen, and Anton Stralman, goaltender Scott Wedgewood, and coaches Andre Tourigny and Corey Schwab.

Boston Bruins: Connor Clifton and Derek Forbert were placed in protocol.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres GM Don Granto said that they are hopeful to get forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Kyle Okposo out of COVID protocol as early as today.

John Vogl: Sabres forward Tage Thompson has been put in COVID protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is in COVID protocol.

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers place forward Dylan Holloway in COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings put Martin Frk on the COVID protocol list.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow has been placed in COVID protocol.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers have put defenseman Justin Braun in COVID protocol.

Giana Han: Flyers Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny are still in protocol but could be removed in time for tonight’s game.

Adam Kimelman: The Flyers placed defenseman Justin Braun in COVID Protocol.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith is in COVID protocol.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues place Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko in protocol.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton remains in COVID protocol.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is in COVID protocol.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin has been placed in COVID protocol.

Stephen Whyno: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov is in COVID protocol.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been put in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Mike Harrington: Sabres Casey Fitzgerald has been removed from COVID protocol.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets Gavin Bayreuther is out of COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings activate Alex Iafallo from the COVID protocol list.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim is out of COVID protocol.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Drew O’Connor comes out of protocol and re-assigned to the AHL.