NHL News: Canucks, Canadians, Maple Leafs, Flyers, and Devils

Brock Boeser has surgery on his hand

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has surgery on his handand will be out for three to four weeks. He was injured during practice on Saturday in Whistler.

Donnie & Dhali: The early word is that Cancuks forward Ilya Mikheyev could be day-to-day.

Injured Canadiens

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki (lower-body) is back skating and should be ready to go within a week.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson (lower-body) remains out indefinitely but is progressing.

Defenseman Madison Bowey is listed as day-to-day.

Leafs Gaudette day-to-day

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Adam Gaudette is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Jake Muzzin and Pierre Engvall back on the ice

David Alter: Maple Leafs Jake Muzzin, along with Pierre Engvall were on the ice yesterday. Sheldon Keefe on Muzzin.

“There were a couple of little things that were bugging him leading up to camp that really weren’t prevalent all summer long. But as things ramped up there were a couple of things that were on his radar, but he was feeling good enough to go. But now not so much.

Not related to anything he went through last season, just something he’s dealing with right now.”

Things could be better for Sean Couturier

Renaud Lavoie: There have been some positive developments involving Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier. If all goes as planned, he could be back in three to four weeks.

Nico Hischier leaves early

New Jersey Devils: Devils forward Nico Hischier was pulled as a precaution due to cramping.