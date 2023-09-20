NHL News: Canucks, Canadiens, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Senators, Rules, and Drinking

The Canucks and Canadiens make a trade

NHL: The Montreal Canadiens trade goaltender Casey DeSmith to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick.

More in-depth analysis: Canadiens Trade DeSmith To Vancouver for Pearson

Detroit Red Wings injury notes

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have activated Michael Rasmussen off the IR. He’d been on the IR since March 2nd, 2023.

Daniella Bruce: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said that Simon Edvinsson is “close to being cleared for full contact.”

Yzerman said that Carter Mazur will miss the start of training camp and they don’t have a timeline for him.

Oilers injury notes

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown will play in some exhibition games but not in any back-to-back games. (He missed almost all of last season)

Jim Matheson: Forward Sam Gagner is on a PTO with the Oilers. He had surgery on both hips and will only practice, no exhibition games. He will be evaluated in a month and could go to Bakersfield of the AHL.

Jujhar Khaira contract details

Cap Friendly: Jujhar Khaira‘s one-year deal with the Minnesota Wild is two-way, with a $775,000 NHL salary and $300,000 in the minors.

Official Senators sale vote this week

Bruce Garrioch: An electronic vote will happen this week, conducted by the NHL for the board of governors to officially approve the sale of the Ottawa Senators to Michael Andlauer.

A rules that Tage Thompson and Johnny Gaudreau would change

Greg Wyshynski: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson on an NHL rule that he would allow/change.

“I’d probably get rid of the no-goal on kicks. I’d love it if you could kick in a puck. I think that should be a goal. If you have the ability to redirect a pass with your sake or kick it in, I think that’s a skill. I think that’s not an easy thing to do. So, I think that should be a goal for sure. You can kick it anywhere on the ice, except for in the net. So I think it should be a goal. Especially the fact that a lot of time the ties you up in the front of the net and the only thing you can use are your feet.”

Jason Gregor: (From Greg Wyshynski’s article) Johnny Gaudreau: “Get rid of the shootouts. Just do three-on-three until someone scores.

Which teams fans drink the most at games and how much do they spend?