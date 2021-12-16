NHL News: Canucks, Devils, Waivers, Leafs Capacity, Olympics, Blackhawks and Beach

Canucks hire an AGM

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks named Derek Clancey their assistant GM.

Ryan Pike: Clancey was a pro scout for the Calgary Flames.

Devils acquire Gillies

St. Louis Blues: The St. Louis Blues have traded goaltender Jon Gillies to the New Jersey Devils.

The Blues signed Gillies last week to a one-year, two-day deal. Jordan Binnington had been in COVID protocol and Ville Husso had a lower-body injury.

Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: San Jose Sharks Joel Kellman clears unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated.

Dallas Stars Andreas Borgman is unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Statement from MLSE and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs: Capacities at Scotiabank Arena will be reduced to fifty per cent effective Saturday. Our ticketing team is currently working through the logistics of implementing this change and will provide follow up details to all ticket holders within 24 hours.

Olympic concerns and rescheduling will be a logistics nightmare

Andy Strickland: A prominent player on playing in the Olympics: “I want to go no matter what. I’ll do anything to go”.

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on the Olympics.

“We have concerns. We’ve expressed those to the players’ association. We see that a number of players are now also expressing concerns, and we’ll have to see how this all plays out.”

If players don’t go, how many games could the NHL reschedule during the break?

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly in an email; “very premature to project at this point because we have not yet given direction to begin working with the Clubs on a revised schedule.”

Many buildings are already booked and it would a logistics nightmare for most. Some teams would have some flexibility, while others wouldn’t.

Blackhawks, Beach reach a settlement

Rick Westhead: The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach reach a settlement for Beach’s negligence lawsuit.

“The parties are pleased to announce that today’s mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach. The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach.

“As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust.”