NHL News: Canucks, Flyers, Senators, and Injury Notes

Two Canucks of COVID list, practiced scheduled for today

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks Quinn Hughes and Jay Beagle are no longer on the COVID protocol list.

There are 16 Canucks players still on the list and they are expected to be having a full practice today.

Thomas Drance: Canucks Tanner Pearson: “Guys have had an array of symptoms, some of them are still battling them.”

Benn talks Canucks COVID and doesn’t need to quarantine

Paul Friesen: Newly acquired defenseman Jordie Benn on the COVID outbreak with the Vancouver Canucks.

“One or two guys that had it here got it again. They’re not showing any symptoms, but they did test positive. Some guys are feeling pretty bad.”

Paul Friesen: Benn will take a charter flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg on Thursday and will be at the arena on Friday. Taking the charter flight means he won’t have to quarantine when he arrives in Winnipeg.

Flyers may sign brothers

Jordan Hall: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Jackson Cates to a two-year, entry-level contract. Jackson’s brother Noah Cates could be next to sign.

Senators sign goalie prospect

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Mads Sogaard to an entry-level contract.

Injury Notes

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark last night’s game.

Play prior to Linus Ullmark leaving the ice #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/xBncIWl34s — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 13, 2021

Mike Heika: The Dallas Stars hope that Joel Kiviranta starts skating by the end of this week. There is no timeline on when he might return to game action.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins skated before practice yesterday and he could join the main group today if he gets clearance.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito said that Carter Verhaeghe is week-to-week with an upper-body.

Forward Anthony Duclair has been activated from the IR.

Bruce Garrioch: It is expected the Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray will play tonight.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Stephens returned to the lineup last night.