NHL News: Canucks Traded First-Round Pick … Kane, NHL, Sharks, and Couture On Racism

Clarifying the Canucks traded first-round pick

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks had traded their 2020 first-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning last year for J.T Miller, which in turn was sent to the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline. The pick had the condition of the Canucks making the playoffs this year. If they miss the playoffs it transfers to 2021 would be unprotected.

There had been some initial confusion if the pick would immediately transfer or if the Canucks need to win their opening play-in round.

“More specifically, for Trade condition purposes, a Club will not be deemed to have qualified for the Playoffs unless or until they have progressed into the Round of 16, and ‘Playoff Games/Rounds’ will only include the games/rounds played in the Round of 16 or later,” the memo read. “We believe this interpretation will best reflect the intentions of the parties at the time of the Trade.”

So, the Canucks need to win their play-in round for the pick to transfer to the Devils.

NHL: NHL statement on calls for racial justice

“As protests in both the United States and Canada in recent days have focused attention upon racial justice for the Black community, the NHL stands with all those who are working to achieve a racially just society, and against all those who perpetuate and uphold racism, hatred, bigotry and violence. We share the sentiments expressed by our players and Clubs in their calls for justice, and we encourage everyone to use their platforms and privilege for systemic change. In our own sport, we will continue to do better and work diligently toward culture change throughout hockey and endeavor to be mindful of our own shortcomings in this process.”

San Jose Sharks: Team owner Hasso Plattner on Kane’s comments.

“There is no room for racism in society. We applaud Evander for his rational and thoughtful response to the recent terrible tragedy. Events like this occur way to often. We all must find a way to do better.”

Logan Couture: On Kane’s comments.

“I don’t know how to properly write this message. First of all, I applaud Evander for speaking the truth. Racism exists in society, it also exists in hockey. That’s a fact. Growing up in this game is a privilege. At times I think most of us have been at fault for turning a blind eye when it comes to racism. It cannot continue. I’ve had the opportunity to play with some incredible teammates. Black, white, all colors. Getting to listen to them talk about things they have gone through in hockey/life is eye opening. As a society and as hockey players we are only scraping the surface in fixing what desperately needs fixing. Thanks to Akim and Evander for speaking so loudly about this issue. We all need to learn, we need to love each other regardless of skin color.”