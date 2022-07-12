NHL News: Capitals, Blackhawks, Devils, and Players Not Qualified

The Capitals don’t qualify Ilya Samsonov

Chris Johnston: The Washington Capitals didn’t qualify goaltender Ilya Samsonov and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Ilya Samsonov has not been tendered a qualifying offer, and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/QySbgTpBhv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 11, 2022

The Blackhawks to buyout two

Elliotte Friedman: The Chicago Blackhawks put Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly on waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks cap penalties for retirements and buyouts.

2022-23

• Duncan Keith: $5,538,462

• Brett Connolly: $1,166,667

• Henrik Borgstrom: $83,334

2023-24

• Keith: $1,938,456

• Connolly: $1,166,667

• Borgstrom: $183,334

Devils taking Wood to arbitration

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have elected salary arbitration with forward Miles Wood.

Sakic and MacFarland get promoted

Elliotte Friedman: Joe Sakic has been promoted to the President of Hockey Operations of the Colorado Avalanche. Chris MacFarland has been promoted to GM.

Saad Yousuf: Could see this happen with the Dallas Stars and Jim at some point.

Players who didn’t receive qualifying offers