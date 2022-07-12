NHL News: Capitals, Blackhawks, Devils, and Players Not Qualified

The Capitals don’t qualify Ilya Samsonov
Chris Johnston: The Washington Capitals didn’t qualify goaltender Ilya Samsonov and he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Ilya Samsonov has not been tendered a qualifying offer, and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/QySbgTpBhv
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 11, 2022
The Blackhawks to buyout two
Elliotte Friedman: The Chicago Blackhawks put Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly on waivers for the purpose of a buyout.
Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks cap penalties for retirements and buyouts.
2022-23
• Duncan Keith: $5,538,462
• Brett Connolly: $1,166,667
• Henrik Borgstrom: $83,334
2023-24
• Keith: $1,938,456
• Connolly: $1,166,667
• Borgstrom: $183,334
Devils taking Wood to arbitration
Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have elected salary arbitration with forward Miles Wood.
Sakic and MacFarland get promoted
Elliotte Friedman: Joe Sakic has been promoted to the President of Hockey Operations of the Colorado Avalanche. Chris MacFarland has been promoted to GM.
Saad Yousuf: Could see this happen with the Dallas Stars and Jim at some point.
Players who didn’t receive qualifying offers