NHL News: Capitals, Blackhawks, Devils, and Players Not Qualified
The Capitals don’t qualify Ilya Samsonov

Chris Johnston: The Washington Capitals didn’t qualify goaltender Ilya Samsonov and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Blackhawks to buyout two

Elliotte Friedman: The Chicago Blackhawks put Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly on waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks cap penalties for retirements and buyouts.

2022-23
Duncan Keith: $5,538,462
• Brett Connolly: $1,166,667
• Henrik Borgstrom: $83,334

2023-24
• Keith: $1,938,456
• Connolly: $1,166,667
• Borgstrom: $183,334

Devils taking Wood to arbitration

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have elected salary arbitration with forward Miles Wood.

Sakic and MacFarland get promoted

Elliotte Friedman: Joe Sakic has been promoted to the President of Hockey Operations of the Colorado Avalanche. Chris MacFarland has been promoted to GM.

Saad Yousuf: Could see this happen with the Dallas Stars and Jim at some point.

Players who didn’t receive qualifying offers