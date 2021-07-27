NHL News: Capitals Extend Ovechkin, Blues Re-sign Buchnevich, and a Vegas Trend

Capitals extend Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals have re-signed Alex Ovechkin to a five-year extension worth $47.5 million, a $9.5 million salary cap hit.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown for Ovechkin.

2021-22: $1 million salary $4 million signing bonus

2022-23: $1 million salary $9 million signing bonus

2023-24: $1 million salary $11.5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $5 million salary $6 million signing bonus

2025-26: $5 million salary $4 million signing bonus

Samantha Pell: Capitals GM Brian MacLellan: “Alex is the face of our franchise and is committed to this organization and this city. Alex embodies what our franchise is all about, and we’re thrilled that he will continue his career in the Caps uniform for the next five years.”

Samantha Pell: “Just doing some goal math … Alex Ovechkin (730 goals) can average 33 goals per season for the next five seasons to break Wayne Gretzky’s goal record (894).”

Capitals PR: “Ovechkin, the franchise leader in games played (1,197), goals (730) and points (1,320), captained the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018. Since 2005-06, Ovechkin’s rookie season, Washington ranks second in the NHL in wins (689) and points (1,524).”

Obviously the cap is too much, term is too much, blah blah blah. But I mean, come on. Caps frankly have more to gain here by keeping Ovi in Washington with runway to break the record than they do by trying to hardball here. pic.twitter.com/rHaS7qPsEo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 27, 2021

secure the bag OV ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIBvQfePat — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 27, 2021

Blues re-sign Pavel Buchnevich

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have signed RFA Pavel Buchnevich to a four-year, $23.2 million.

Puck Pedia: The deal for the 26-year old buys three years of unrestricted free agency. He had a $3.5 million qualifying offer.

secure the bag OV ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIBvQfePat — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 27, 2021

Fleury finds out about trade through twitter

Jesse Granger: A source said that Marc-Andre Fleury found out about the trade to through twitter and not from the Vegas Golden Knights.