NHL News: Capitals Fined For Violating COVID Protocols, and Hurricanes Games Postponed

Added to the COVID Protocol Absence list

Chris Johnston: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, Alex Ovechkin and Ilya Samsonov were added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol list yesterday.

Chris Johnston: New Jersey Devils Jesper Bratt was added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol list.

Capitals fined for violating COVID protocols

NHL PR: NHL Statement on the Washington Capitals violating COVID protocols.

“The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Washington Capitals $100,000 for Player violations of the League’s COVID-19 Protocols which involved social interactions among team members who were in close contract and who were not wearing face coverings.”

Washington Capitas: Statement from the Washington Capitals

“Our training staff has worked extremely hard to create a safe environment for our players and staff to be able to complete this season. We are disappointed by our players’ choice to interest in their hotel room and outside of team approved areas. We accept the NHL’s decision and once again will reiterate the COVID-19 Protocols in place to make sure the players are in full compliance moving forward.”

Samantha Pell: The NHL’s rules on players and hotel rooms when on the road this year: “Each member of the Club’s Travelling Party will be required to stay in a single occupancy room, and no individual shall permit guests or other personnel in their room (with the exception of housekeeping or engineering staff, as needed)”

Statement from captain Alex Ovechkin

“I regret my choice to spend time together with my teammates in our hotel room and away from the locker room areas. I will learn from this experience.”

Samantha Pell: The Capitals are scheduled to practice today. It’s unclear if Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Orlov and Samsonov will be eligible for their game tomorrow.

Hurricanes games postponed

NHL PR: NHL statement regarding postponing some Carolina Hurricanes games.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of the five Carolina Hurricanes Players currently on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List, the Team’s games will be postponed at least through Saturday, Jan. 23.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Hurricanes’ regular season schedule. The Hurricanes organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.”