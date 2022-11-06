NHL News: Capitals, Miller, and Injury Updates

The Capitals claim Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Elliotte Friedman: The Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs gave Aube-Kubel a $250,000 signing bonus when they signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason. He played in six games.

Aaron Portzline: NHL commission Gary Bettman’s comments on Mitchell Miller.

“What I understand and have heard through the media, what he did as a 14-year-old is reprehensible, unacceptable. Before the Bruins made the decision to sign him, we were not consulted.

I happened to talk to Cam Neely since the time he signed. He’s not coming into the NHL. He’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to come into the NHL, and I’m not sure they’re anywhere close to that point, we going to have to clear him and his eligibility.

It will be based on all the information that we get firsthand at the time. So the answer is: They were free to sign him to play somewhere else. That’s another organization. But nobody should think at this point he is or may ever be NHL eligible. And the Bruins understand that.

Chris Johnston: Boston Bruins forward David Krejci returned to the lineup last night.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom is injured and they’ve recalled Dylan Wells, who was just signed on Wednesday.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Filip Zadina will be out for an extended period of time with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lind Ruff said that Mackenzie Blackwood will meet with doctors on Tuesday back in New Jersey.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren didn’t practice yesterday and is doubtful for tonight.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba was given a maintenance day.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov left last night’s game with a knee injury.

Goaltender Matt Murray is still out with an adductor injury.