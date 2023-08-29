NHL News: Capitals, Oilers, Avs, Hurricanes, Red Wings, and the Maple Leafs

The Capitals make a couple of promotions

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have promoted Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations. He will remain as the general manager.

Chris Patrick has been promoted to associate general manager.

Dick Patrick was named chairman of the Capitals.

The Oilers sign two to PTOs

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have signed forwards Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter to PTOs.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: “I like PTOs for Brandon Sutter and Sam Gagner for the Oilers. Sutter will be in tough to make the team after all the time away but could be a reasonable 4C option if camp goes well. Gagner is beloved in that room and could take the D. Shore role. (Jackson was his former agent.)”

Jim Matheson: “Good stuff that Sam Gagner is taking PTO here. Clearly hasn’t lost desire to keep playing after hip surgeries. Still see a player development role here down road for Sam but he will battle fellow PTO Brandon Sutter for 4th line spot”

The Avs sign Joel Kiviranta to a PTO

Cap Friendly: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a PTO.

Peter Baugh: ” He had nine points in 70 games for Dallas last year and brings another option to the forward group. If you may recall, Kiviranta once had a Game 7 hat trick in a playoff series.”

The Hurricanes sign two to PTOs

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forwards Cory Conacher and Brendan Perlini to PTOs.

The Red Wings sign Cameron Hillis to a PTO

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Cameron Hillis to a PTO.

The Maple Leafs sign Simon Benoit

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed 24-year-old defenseman Simon Benoit to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks didn’t qualify Benoit after last season.

Lance Hornby: “Benoit, 24, was in 78 games with the Ducks last season, three goals and seven assists. The 6’3, 208-pounder has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 137 career regular season games, all with Anaheim. Laval native originally signed by the San Diego Gulls (AHL) as a UFA in 2018.”

Simon Benoit, signed by TOR, played second pair minutes on the Ducks last year, a fate I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/4L5ssh3ua9 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 28, 2023