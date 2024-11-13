NHL News: Capitals, Penguins, Ducks, Hurricanes, Leafs, Blackhawks, and Jets

The Washington Capitals trade for Lars Eller

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins traded forward Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.

“We are excited to welcome Lars back to our organization,” Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. “This move enhances our depth at the critical center position. Lars is a versatile player that we are confident will strengthen our team’s depth and competitiveness.”

Lars Eller, acquired by WSH, is a veteran bottom six defensive centre. Still has reasonably decent puck skills and skating, but his main value is in his own end of the ice. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/97rf4teprw — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 13, 2024

Two were placed on waivers

Derek Lee: The Anaheim Ducks have placed goaltender James Reimer on waivers.

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenseman Riley Stillman on waivers.

Stillman has had a lower-body injury and is getting close to being healthy. The Hurricanes hope he clears and can get some game time with Chicago of the AHL.

Two cleared waivers

Puck Pedia: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Benning and Chicago Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou cleared waivers.

The Winnipeg Jets claim Kaapo Kahkonen

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche and assigned him to Manitoba of the AHL.

Puck Pedia: The Jets were able to send Kahkonen directly to the AHL as they were the team who most recently lost him on waivers and no other team put a claim on him.

