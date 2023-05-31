NHL News: Capitals, Predators, Oilers and Key Dates

The Washington Capitals name a new head coach

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have named Spencer Carbery their 20th head coach in franchise history.

Tom Gulitti: “With Spencer Carbery and assistant Scott Allen working together in Hershey as recently as two years ago, it will be interesting to see how the Capitals fill out the rest of the staff and if they’ll add an assistant with more extensive NHL experience.”

The Nashville Predators make a change behind the bench

Kevin Weekes: The Nashville Predators have named Andrew Brunette as their next head coach.

Alex Daugherty: “John Hynes will not return as head coach, as per @KevinWeekes. Instead, Barry Trotz will give the job to Andrew Brunette. The first ever coach of the Nashville Predators hires the guy who scored their first ever goal.”

Alex Daugherty: “Andrew Brunette’s coaching resume is short, but quite impressive. After taking over for Joel Quenneville in Florida, he coached the Panthers to a 51-18-6 record and the Presidents’ Trophy. They lost in the 2nd round to Tampa and the Panthers hired Paul Maurice in the offseason.”

Jim Biringer: “Elliotte Friedman mentioned it Saturday that Nashville was going to make a coaching change.”

Shawn Simpson: “It was Barry Trotz who developed Andrew Brunette into an NHL player with Portland Maine of the AHL, and gave him his first true NHL chance in Nashville. Bruno was always one of Trotzy’s favorite guys. So this hiring makes sense, and is a great move for all parties.”

The Oilers sign Phil Kemp

Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Phil Kemp to a two-year, two-way contract. He’ll carry an NHL AAV of $775,000.