NHL News: Capitals, Waivers, Rangers, Spezza Appealing Suspension, and a Zegras Highlight Assist

Capitals cancel practice

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals didn’t add any players to the COVID protocol list but they canceled practice for today as a precaution. Players will be tested again today and the plan is to practice on Thursday. They play the Penguins on Friday.

Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Columbus Blue Jackets put Scott Harrington on waivers. The Edmonton Oilers put Brendan Perlini on waivers.

Elliotte Friedman: The Philadelphia Flyers claimed defenseman Kevin Connauton off waivers from the Panthers.

Charlie O’Connor: “Connauton is basically a No. 6/7 defenseman, Florida put him on waivers. It’s not a huge move or anything, and with Ellis on LTIR, they have the space to fit him. It’s not like Nick Seeler or Keith Yandle have played well recently, though in their defense, they’re not alone.”

Elliotte Friedman: The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed forward Riley Nash off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Erik Erlendsson: The Lightning play Toronto on Thursday, so Nash is expected to meet them there.

Rangers-Islanders rescheduled

New York Rangers: “The NHL has rescheduled the New York Rangers vs. Islanders game at Madison Square Garden – originally scheduled for November 28, 2021 – to March 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.”

Spezza was suspended for six games and is appealing

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was suspended for six games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

Darren Dreger : An appeal has been filed for the six game suspension. Suspensions that are six or more games are determined not by the NHL commissioner but by a neutral arbitrator.

: An appeal has been filed for the six game suspension. Suspensions that are six or more games are determined not by the NHL commissioner but by a neutral arbitrator. Elliotte Friedman: Appeal is first to Gary Bettman and if they don’t like that ruling, to an independent arbitrator.

Chris Johnston: A six-game suspension would see Spezza forfeit $21,000.

Zegras with an amazing assist

Trevor Zegras oh my god pic.twitter.com/GZjZNaRTYj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021