NHL News: Carey Price, San Jose Sharks, Anthony DeAngelo, Ryan Poehling and Dillon Dube

Price should be ready for the start of training camp

TSN: Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said that they expect Carey Price to be ready for the start of training camp next month. He had knee surgery on July 23rd.

“He just arrived in Montreal not too long ago. I’ll have more news next week, and he should be there for the start of camp, and if not at the start, very soon after that.”

Sharks safety policy

Kevin Kurz: (thread) The San Jose Sharks are following the guidelines set by local and state governments, and their policy will go into effect on September 20th.

“All guests 12 and older who visit SAP Center…or any Sharks Ice facility will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry. The requirement will remain in place until state and local health and safety guidance is revised…there are no exemptions.”

Waddell on the DeAngelo signing

Cory Lavalette: (thread) Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell when asked if the backlash/criticism over signing defenseman Anthony DeAngelo has calmed down:

“I think everything’s gone fairly well since the initial announcement. Judgment of what people had heard and all that is one thing but then when they start hearing how we dealt with that, how we did our homework, how we talked to teammates, how we talked to coaches. And I think also how Tony handled himself with the media in his press conference.

There’s certainly a few people that weren’t thrilled with it. But to be honest, we had a yard sale here two weeks ago, on a Saturday, where we had 3,000 people here and I never heard one thing about it. So I believe we’re by that, and hopefully Tony will be here in town soon and get back to just playing hockey.”

Canadiens re-sign Poehling

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract. The first year will be a two-way contract and the second year will be one-way.

2021-22: $750,000 / $225,000

2022-23: $750,000

Flames re-sign Dube

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year contract with a $2.3 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $2.2 million

2022-23: $2.3 million

2023-24: $2.4 million

After the contract expires he’ll still be a restricted free agent and will be owed a $2.4 million qualifying offer. He’d be two years away from unrestricted free agency.