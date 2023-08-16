NHL News: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Hurricanes aren’t letting Andrei Svechnikov get ahead of schedule

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that forward Andrei Svechnikov started skating in July and continues to work out. He had surgery after tearing his ACL in March.

“He’s ahead of schedule, but we not letting him be ahead of schedule,” Waddell said. “I talked to him last week and told him, ‘Andrei, I don’t need you in September, I need you in February and March.’ It’s gone well for him..”

The Hurricanes get a new arena lease and they don’t have an AHL team

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes signed a new lease agreement for the PNC Arena that will run through 2044.

PNC Arena will go through some extensive renovations and the area around the arena will be converted to an entertainment district with some affordable housing.

There is “No option for relocation” according to Waddell.

The Hurricanes won’t have an AHL team for this season. The Chicago Wolves decided to go independent for the season.

Waddell said that four or five of their guys will be in Europe and that they are working with several NHL teams to take a few of their players. Their plan is to have a team in place for next season and they’re going through their options.

Luke DeCock: Source said that they Hurricanes already have a ‘limited player-loan agreement’ in place with two AHL teams.

Paul Byron to retire

TSN: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said yesterday at a press conference that forward Paul Byron will be retiring from the NHL before the start of the season. He’ll meet with management next month to discuss a position with the team.

The 34-year-old Byron missed all of last season with a hip injury and only played in the 27 games the previous year.

Byron was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2007 draft and played in 521 games over 12 seasons.