NHL News: Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

The Hurricanes sign Caleb Jones

Luke Fox: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Caleb Jones to a one-year deal.

Puck Pedia: Jones’ deal is worth $775,000.

The Maple Leafs sign their 2023 first-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs sign their 2023 first-round pick, 28th overall, forward Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Salary breakdown for Martin Jones‘ deal with the Maple Leafs

Cap Friendly: Martin Jones’ one-year contract with the Maple Leafs is one-way with a $775,000 base salary and a $100,000 signing bonus.

Oliver Kylington on why he missed all of last season

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Before training camp started last season, Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington returned to Sweden for what the team called personal reasons, missing the entire sieason.

Kylington told HockeyNews.se that he needed to take care of his mental health, which he did, and is ready to return back to the Flames this season.

“It was a very challenging year for me personally,” Kylington told HockeyNews, according to a translation. “These are things that have been going on in the family for many years but which escalated to get worse and there were mental and psychological problems I suffered from.

“I think I dealt with the problem like maybe everyone else does, by just sweeping it under the rug and putting the lid on. But for me, it led to mental illness and I felt very bad about how I dealt with my problems and almost went into the wall and felt that now it’s enough … I needed to face these problems we had as a family and today I am incredibly grateful for this journey I started and then had to finish.”