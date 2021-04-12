NHL News: Carter Conditions, Penguins, Golden Knights, Senators and Playoff Races and Odds

Conditions and notes after the Carter trade to the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded a 2022 conditional third-round pick and a 2023 conditional fourth-round pick to the LA Kings for Jeff Carter. The Kings are retaining 50 percent of Carter’s salar.

Pierre LeBrun: If the Penguins make the Stanley Cup Final and if Carter plays in at least 50 percent of the games, the third becomes a second.

Mike DeFabo: Penguins GM Ron Hextall earlier in the week, before he acquired Carter: “It would really have to make us noticeably a better team to part with future assets. If that’s there, we’ll weigh it out. But it’s got to give us a good jolt as a team.”

Puck Pedia: After acquiring Jeff Carter @ $2.64M Annual Cap Hit, the #LetsGoPens now have an annual cap hit of $85.0M which is $3.5M over the cap. With their LTIR pool, they can exceed the cap by $12.7M, leaving them $9.15M of Annual Cap Hit available”

Puck Pedia: “If Malkin is activated, they would lose $9.5M from their LTIR pool. By sending at least 1 player to taxi, they would have room to activate him.”

Golden Knights put Brown on the LTIR

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have put Patrick Brown on the LTIR. They made the move before recalling Nic Hague and assigning Nick Holden.

“The result was an ACSL of $81,458,621 and $983,333 in non-prorated Salary Pool relief. This gave Vegas roughly $800,000 more in non-prorated c/space.”

Senators activate White

Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators have activated forward Colin White from the IR and recalled forward Alex Formenton from the taxi squad.

Playoff Races

