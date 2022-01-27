NHL News: Carter Extended, Dell Suspended, Waivers, and Prospects Going to the Winter Olympics

Penguins extend Jeff Carter
Bob McKenzie: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Jeff Carter to a two-year deal with a $3.125 million cap hit. He’ll get $3.25 million in the first year and $3 million in the second year. Carter has a full no-movement clause in both years.
Josh Yohe: “Signing a 37-year-old center to a two-year deal is a pretty good indication that the Penguins are keeping the band together. No rebuild coming for a while.”
Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins GM Ron Hextall on Carter: “Jeff’s experience and versatility have made him a valuable addition to our team. In addition to his on-ice contributions, his team-first attitude has made him a leader inside our locker room, and we are happy to have him under contract for two more years.”
Mike DeFabo: Carter two weeks ago: “I think the trade has worked out great for me. I think it’s given me another boost in my career and probably prolonged it a few more years, hopefully.”
The Pittsburgh Penguing have re-signed Jeff Carter to two-year extension with $3.125M per year. We know, the Penguins are happy with him, but we don’t like this deal a lot. As you can see, he’s having negative impact on his teammates and he’s 37 years old already. pic.twitter.com/zSKOzPYvLR
— Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) January 27, 2022
Dell suspended
Chris Johnston: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell was suspended for three games and will forfeit $11,250 in salary.
On waivers
Chris Johnston: The Chicago Blackhawks put forward Brett Connolly on waivers. The Montreal Canadiens put Sami Niku on waivers.
Prospects heading to the Olympics
Brandon Holmes: List of NHL prospects that will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
F Jack McBain (MIN) Canada
F Mason McTavish (ANA) Canada
D Owen Power (BUF) Canada
G Devon Levi (BUF) Canada
F Nick Abruzzese (TOR) United States
F Matty Beniers (SEA) United States
F Brendan Brisson (VGK) United States
F Noah Cates (PHI) United States
F Sean Farrell (MTL) United States
F Sam Hentges (MIN) United States
F Matt Knies (TOR) United States
F Nathan Smith (WPG) United States
D Brock Faber (LAK) United States
D Drew Helleson (COL) United States
D Nick Perbix (TB) United States
D Jake Sanderson (OTT) United States
G Drew Commesso (CHI) United States
F Arseni Gritsyuk (NJD) Russia
F Pavel Karnaukhov (CGY) Russia
F Artur Kayumov (CHI) Russia
F Kirill Marchenko (CBJ) Russia
F Dmitri Voronkov (CBJ) Russia
D Alexander Nikishin (CAR) Russia
G Ivan Fedotov (PHI) Russia
F Pontus Holmberg (TOR) Sweden
D Samuel Knažko (CBJ) Slovakia
G Matej Tomek (PHI) Slovakia
G Joren van Pottelberghe (DET) Switzerland
F Martins Dzierkals (VGK) Latvia
F Parker Foo (CHI) China