NHL News: Carter Extended, Dell Suspended, Waivers, and Prospects Going to the Winter Olympics

Penguins extend Jeff Carter

Bob McKenzie: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Jeff Carter to a two-year deal with a $3.125 million cap hit. He’ll get $3.25 million in the first year and $3 million in the second year. Carter has a full no-movement clause in both years.

Josh Yohe: “Signing a 37-year-old center to a two-year deal is a pretty good indication that the Penguins are keeping the band together. No rebuild coming for a while.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins GM Ron Hextall on Carter: “Jeff’s experience and versatility have made him a valuable addition to our team. In addition to his on-ice contributions, his team-first attitude has made him a leader inside our locker room, and we are happy to have him under contract for two more years.”

Mike DeFabo: Carter two weeks ago: “I think the trade has worked out great for me. I think it’s given me another boost in my career and probably prolonged it a few more years, hopefully.”

The Pittsburgh Penguing have re-signed Jeff Carter to two-year extension with $3.125M per year. We know, the Penguins are happy with him, but we don’t like this deal a lot. As you can see, he’s having negative impact on his teammates and he’s 37 years old already. pic.twitter.com/zSKOzPYvLR — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) January 27, 2022

Dell suspended

Chris Johnston: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell was suspended for three games and will forfeit $11,250 in salary.

On waivers

Chris Johnston: The Chicago Blackhawks put forward Brett Connolly on waivers. The Montreal Canadiens put Sami Niku on waivers.

Prospects heading to the Olympics

Brandon Holmes: List of NHL prospects that will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

F Jack McBain (MIN) Canada

F Mason McTavish (ANA) Canada

D Owen Power (BUF) Canada

G Devon Levi (BUF) Canada

F Nick Abruzzese (TOR) United States

F Matty Beniers (SEA) United States

F Brendan Brisson (VGK) United States

F Noah Cates (PHI) United States

F Sean Farrell (MTL) United States

F Sam Hentges (MIN) United States

F Matt Knies (TOR) United States

F Nathan Smith (WPG) United States

D Brock Faber (LAK) United States

D Drew Helleson (COL) United States

D Nick Perbix (TB) United States

D Jake Sanderson (OTT) United States

G Drew Commesso (CHI) United States

F Arseni Gritsyuk (NJD) Russia

F Pavel Karnaukhov (CGY) Russia

F Artur Kayumov (CHI) Russia

F Kirill Marchenko (CBJ) Russia

F Dmitri Voronkov (CBJ) Russia

D Alexander Nikishin (CAR) Russia

G Ivan Fedotov (PHI) Russia

F Pontus Holmberg (TOR) Sweden

D Samuel Knažko (CBJ) Slovakia

G Matej Tomek (PHI) Slovakia

G Joren van Pottelberghe (DET) Switzerland

F Martins Dzierkals (VGK) Latvia

F Parker Foo (CHI) China