NHL News: CBA and Escrow Talk

Artemi Panarin: “I am very much looking forward to the playoffs with the New York Rangers. I have concerns not only about the health of the players and their families but also about the long term prosperity of the NHL. For nearly two decades, the Players have protected the owners income with escrow, including throughout this pandemic crisis, even as owners’ equity continues to grow exponentially. It is time to fix the escrow. We as players cannot report to camp to resume play without already having an agreement in place. We are all in this together.

Also, I know the process for selection of the Hub Cities is ongoing. I sincerely wish that my teammates and I could train and play games at MSG and bring employment and economic opportunity safely back to New York City for Ranger fans and all New Yorkers.”

Ryan Kesler: (responding to Panarin’s tweet)

“It’s about time…. the owners need to understand we’re done paying their debts…. you run your team into the ground it’s on you …. if there’s a pandemic it’s on the owners… figure it out it’s not a free ride.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Multiple sources are saying that there could be an agreement between the NHL and NHLPA could cap escrow at 20 percent next year. There have been guestimates that it could hit 35 percent if the season didn’t finish.

A 10 percent salary deferral by the players doesn’t mean they are rolling back salaries, and the players will get the money back at a later date.

For the next three seasons, the salary cap will remain around $81.5 million, possibly going up a $1 million by 2022-23.

Larry Brooks reported that the players will be voting on the Return to Play with a bit of the CBA – both safety and some financial protocols.

The NHL and NHLPA are discussing an “opt-out” for players who don’t want to play this year because of the pandemic. One team was thinking about not taking part this year but a powerful speech by one of their players changed their thinking.

Allan Walsh: “The inherent insidiousness of the NHL’s salary cap system on full display. Player with a $11.6M cap hit (salary of $14M) is rightly outraged by escrow. However, a player pending UFA this summer wants the highest possible Upper Limit for the most robust market for his services.”

Allan Walsh: “One group of players want escrow eliminated, the other wants highest Upper Limit possible (which will bring with it higher escrow). The salary cap pits players with competing self-interests against each other. Player v. Player…Just the way the NHL likes it!”