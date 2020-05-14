NHL News: CBA, Sidney Crosby On The Playoff Structure, Erik Karlsson, and the 2020 NHL Draft

On the CBA which expires in September of 2022

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Bettman said that they have had good talks with the NHLPA about a new CBA.

“We’ve been in a very constructive dialogue with our players’ association about the current state of things. What the return to play should look like, and I’m hoping those discussions continue to lead us closer to the possibility of an extension, because I think labor peace is important for us and the players’ association. But most importantly I think it’s important, particularly at this point in time, for our business partners and our fans.”

Crosby prefers 24-team playoff structure

TSN: Sidney Crosby talking to Darren Dreger said that he’d prefer a 24-team playoff format over an NCAA Tournament type format.

“I’d prefer that. There’s so many factors, right. The safety of players is No. 1 and if you’re able to establish that then you want to keep the integrity of what the playoffs have been for a long, long time. It’s difficult to win the Stanley Cup and you want to win it the right way and that’s four best four-out-of-seven series, so that’s how we know it. In a time like this, we’re all open to ideas and formats and things like that, but you hope we can keep that.”

Karlsson healthy again

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson doesn’t see how it makes sense for a non-playoff team like the Sharks to resume the season, taking players away from their families and increasing the risk of contracting/spreading COVID.

Karlsson added that he is fully healthy now.

Draft decision likely next week

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: NHL deputy commissioner said they are still working things out with regards to the 2020 NHL draft, and that an announcement is likely to happen next week.