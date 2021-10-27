NHL News: Cheveldayoff, Panthers, Hamonic, Johnston, Blackhawks, Blues, Letang and Blackwood

Statement from Jets GM Cheveldayoff

Winnipeg Jets PR: Statement from Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

“I have shared everything I know about this matter as part of my participation in Jenner & Block’s investigation. That is reflected in today’s investigation report. Further, I look forward to my discussion with Commissioner Bettman at the soonest possible date to continue to cooperate fully with the National Hockey League. I will reserve any further comment until after that conversation has been conducted.”

Statement from the Panthers

Matt Porter: A statement from the Florida Panthers on Joel Quenneville.

“At this time, Commissioner Gary Bettman has indicated that he will be meeting with Joel Quenneville to discuss the events highlighted in the Jenner & Block October 2021 report. Accordingly, we have no comment.”

Bowman out as US Olympic GM

Frank Seravalli: Stan Bowman has stepped down as the GM to the US Winter Olympic team.

Hamonic to report

Chris Johnston: The Vancouver Canucks said that defenseman Travis Hamonic will report to Abbotsford of the AHL in the upcoming days.

Islanders sign Johnston

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have signed 27-year old forward Ross Johnston to a four-year contract with a $1.1 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a $1.1 million salary each season.

Blackhawks have several players and coaches on COVID protocol

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks players and coaches who are currently in COVID protocol.

Players: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom, Riley Stillman, and Jujhar Khaira

Coaches: Marc Crawford, Tomas Mitell, and Jimmy Waite

O’Reilly and Saad test positive

Lou Korac of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Brandon Saad were put on the NHL COVID protocol list yesterday.

O’Reilly will be out for at least four games as he tested positive yesterday and showed symptoms.

Saad will miss the next two games after testing positive on October 21st.

“It’s obviously not very good news for O’Reilly, his health and the team for sure,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “It’s an obstacle that we’re going to have to deal with just like we had to with Saad.

Letang’s positive test confirmed

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on defenseman Kris Letang: “It has been confirmed he tested positive for COVID, so he’s in the protocol right now.”

Strome was symptomatic

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome said that he had tested positive for COVID and was symptomatic. His voice was a little raspy. Strome said that conditioning-wise he felt good.

Blackwood’s vaccine process started

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has started his vaccine process. He got his first shot last week and he’ll have to follow the unvaccinated protocol until two weeks after his second shot.