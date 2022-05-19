NHL News: Chiarot Fined, Olofsson, Marner Statement, and Lady Byng and Selke Finalists

Ben Chiarot fined

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot has been fined $5,000 for head-butting Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton.

The Stars sign Fredrik Olofsson

Dallas Stars: The Stars have signed 25-year old forward Fredrik Olofsson to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Olofsson was orginally drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Statment from Mitch Marner

Mitchell Marner: (Statement after Monday’s carjacking)

“To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization – thank you for all your positive messages over the last few days. The overwhelming support I’ve felt from the Toronto communtiy has been unbelievable.

I’d also like to thank Toronto Police Services for all their hard work in the ongoing investigation.

It was a scary situation to be in, but we’re safe and doing well. Thank you all – your support has meant the world to us.”

Lady Byng finalists

Elliotte Friedman: The three Lady Byng finalists are Kyle Connor (Jets), Jaccob Slavin (Hurricanes) and Jared Spurgeon (Wild).

Selke Trophy finalists

NHL Public Relations: The three Frank J. Selke Trophy finalists are Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Patrice Bergeron (Bruins) and Elias Lindholm (Flames).

