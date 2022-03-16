NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Mark Jankowski, and Joe Thornton

Blackhawks sign Vlasic

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenseman Alex Vlasic to a three-year entry-level deal. It carries an $824,167 salary cap hit.

Vlasic will arrive in Chicago today and join the team on Thursday.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson: “It’s rare to find a player of Alex’s skill level and size and we look forward to him continuing his development path with our club. His steady development at Boston University was noticeable and encouraging as we chart his future with our team.”

Cap Friendly: The three-year deal has a $916,667 and a $1,491,667 AAV

2021-22: $807,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus

2022-23: $832,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus

2023-24: $832,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus

$25K GP yr 1, $850K A PB yr 2

Ducks sign Helleson

Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks have signed newly acquired defenseman Drew Helleson to a three-year entry-level contract.

Cap Friendly: The three-year deal kicks in next year and carries a $925,000 AAV.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and a $70,000 minor league salary.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and a $70,000 minor league salary.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and a $70,000 minor league salary.

Bruins sign McLaughlin

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract. It carries an $883,750 salary cap hit.

Lightning sign Carlile

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning sign defenseman Declan Carlile to a two-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a $855,000 cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

Jankowski to waivers

Chris Johnston: The Buffalo Sabres put forward Mark Jankowski on waivers

Thornton returns to San Jose

Curtis Pashelka: Joe Thornton on a tribute from the Sharks: “I really I don’t expect anything. You know, if they do something. that’s great, and I’ll appreciate it. But really, I don’t expect anything.”

Sheng Peng: Thornton on his one regret: “We were close. We had so many good memories together. Ultimately, we didn’t get it done. But this place, coming to the Shark Tank, it was a tough place to play in and we w