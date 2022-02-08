NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Blackhawks interview Greenberg

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed Chicago Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg for their GM position.

Panthers sign Guzda

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have signed 21-year old undrafted Barrie Colts (OHL) goaltender Mack Guzda to a three-year, entry-level contract.

He has a 16-8-2 record this year with a 2.55 GAA and .921 SV%.

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito on Guzda: “Guzda has been a standout goaltender in the Ontario Hockey League this season. We are excited about his growth and are thrilled that he will continue his development in our organization.”

Jameson Olive: Guzda on signing with the Panthers: “I had some really good conversations with their staff. I’ve been to Development Camp in Florida. I have a good feel for the culture. I’ve worked with their goalie coaches. Everything from my time there made me feel like I was at home.”

In COVID protocol

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom has been put in COVID protocol.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Evgeni Malkin has been placed in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes has been placed in COVID protocol.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford on defenseman Quinn Hughes being placed in protocol: “He was at the all-star game in Vegas, tough break for us, we are scratching and clawing to stay in this race. He will not be available for us the next 3 games, hoping Feb 17th in San Jose.”

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have put defenseman Neal Pionk and forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Austin Poganski in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula is out of COVID protocol.