NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks Owner Goes Off the Rails

Here’s the full segment/video. Just ridiculous from Rocky Wirtz. pic.twitter.com/9k9QxKW0gI — Wally Maz (@WallMaz35) February 3, 2022

Rocky Wirtz apologizes in a statement for having “crossed the line.” pic.twitter.com/83ZdwOmcBj — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 3, 2022

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (full article by Lazerus is worth reading) “How can Rocky Wirtz continue to be the chairman and public face of the franchise after such a callous and dismissive display? How can he have any credibility with his colleagues across the NHL? How can any employee working for him feel comfortable that, should they be put in a similarly horrifying situation as Beach, they’ll be taken seriously and treated properly?”

Mike McIntyre: “The NHL has to intervene here and do something about Wirtz. This arrogant, tone-deaf and completely unacceptable public temper tantrum is a black eye for the entire league. And a smoking gun exhibit of toxic hockey culture on full display.”